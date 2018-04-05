Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal prosecutor challenges pre-trial release decision

Federal prosecutor challenges pre-trial release decision

District Court judge will review magistrate’s order

By: Bennett Loudon April 5, 2018 0

Federal prosecutors are challenging the pre-trial release of a man accused of planning to have sex with someone he thought was a teenage girl. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson denied the government’s motion to continue to detain Matthew D. Lincoln. On Monday, Payson ordered Lincoln’s release with four conditions: Lincoln’s father must move into Lincoln’s apartment ...

