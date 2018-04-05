James Elliott | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces a new hire to the company. James Elliott has joined the company as an affirmative action data analyst. Elliott will leverage his expertise with Microsoft Office products to support HR Works’ affirmative action department.

Elliott earned bachelor’s degrees in management from St. John Fisher College and organizational management from Ashford University after retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force with 25 years of service. He resides in Penfield.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.