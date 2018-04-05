Jason Daniels | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces the addition of Jason Daniels as associate. Daniels is a member of the firm’s healthcare and corporate practices where he focuses his practice on hospital and health care organization matters. Prior to joining the firm, he was an in-house attorney at one of the region’s largest health care organizations.

Daniels earned his J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law, M.B.A. in health care management and B.A. from the University at Buffalo.

