Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 26, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   TISDALE, JANICE 421 BERNARD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $2,744.66 VARGAS-SOOR, TAIS M 858 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 WELLINGTON, SHABRINA M 130 MASON STREET, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo