Lauren Suttell | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces the addition of Lauren Suttell as senior associate. Suttell provides corporate and regulatory counsel to health care providers, including health systems, hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, home care agencies and individual practitioners. She helps clients find practical and meaningful solutions for a variety of health care transactions, relationships, operational transitions and compliance matters. Her experience includes health care provider affiliations and joint ventures, acquisitions and sales of medical practices, formation and organization of an accountable care organization, medical practice management arrangements, practitioner employment arrangements and HIPAA compliance.

Suttell received her J.D. from University at Buffalo School of Law, M.B.A. from University at Buffalo School of Management and B.A. from Canisius College.

