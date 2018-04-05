Lawyer: Cecero has made restitution payments

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2018 0

Former Monroe County Bar Association President Diane Cecero’s attorney, David Rothenberg, says she has made the restitution payment for receiving an unwarranted state pension. Cecero, 64, of Pittsford, admitted to “double-dipping” by accepting state retirement benefits to which she was not entitled, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of ...

