Mortgages filed March 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 26, 2018                       71   Brighton LOHKAMP, ROBIN E Property Address: 15 BEEKMAN PL, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3331 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $144,000.00   Brockport JURHS, MICHAEL L & JURHS, PATRICIA M Property Address: 7342 4TH SECTION RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9613 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $8,175.63 MINER, JAMIE P & MINER, JARROD D Property Address: 7 STAG CREEK TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9487 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT ...

