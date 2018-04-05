Don't Miss
Mueller’s Russia probe shows it pays to cooperate

By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER April 5, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — George Papadopoulos, taken by surprise by FBI agents at an airport last summer, now tweets smiling beach selfies with a Mykonos hashtag. Rick Gates, for weeks on home confinement with electronic monitoring, gets rapid approval for a family vacation and shaves down his potential prison time. Michael Flynn, once the target of a ...

