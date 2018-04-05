Don't Miss
Home / Law / NYPD settles third lawsuit over surveillance of Muslims

NYPD settles third lawsuit over surveillance of Muslims

By: The Washington Post ABIGAIL HAUSLOHNER April 5, 2018 0

The New York City Police Department has agreed to develop new policies and training materials for its Intelligence Bureau, with input from Muslims, and pay out more than a million dollars in damages and legal fees to settle a lawsuit over its surveillance of Muslims in the decade following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo