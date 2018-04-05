Don't Miss
Trump sending National Guard to secure Mexican border

By: The Washington Post Seung Min Kim April 5, 2018

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it plans to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a larger crackdown on illegal immigration that includes pressuring Congress to tighten laws. But the strategy will require cooperation with border-state governors who oversee their respective National Guard operations, giving them considerable power over ...

