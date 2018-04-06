Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for April 9, 2018

Court Calendars for April 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2018 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. April 9 547.0—People v Leon D Wright - Janet C Somes - Sandra J Doorley 548.0—People v Frank K Wisniewski - Marshall A Kelly - Vincent A Hemming 549.0—People v Kevin Williams - Janet C Somes - Stephen X O’Brien 550.0—People v Joseph Lloyd - Theresa L Prezioso - Thomas H Brandt 551.0—People v ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo