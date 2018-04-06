Don't Miss
Home / News / Elderly man with rifle fatally shot by Greece Police

Elderly man with rifle fatally shot by Greece Police

By: The Associated Press April 6, 2018 0

An 81-year-old man holding a rifle was fatally shot Thursday by a Greece Police officer. Officers were called to a home in Greece around 2 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a man saying he was going to kill his wife. Police say Robert Litolff confronted the first officer to arrive at the scene with a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo