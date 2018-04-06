Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Leach

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Physical injury – Alford plea – Victim’s potential testimony People v. Leach KA 16-00534 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from the determination that he is a level three sex offender pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues that it was in ...

