Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Illinois weighs in on ethics of email tracking for lawyers

Legal Loop: Illinois weighs in on ethics of email tracking for lawyers

By: Nicole Black April 6, 2018 0

As technology evolves, so too do the tools we use to enhance even the most basic technologies that we interact with on a day-to-day basis. For example: email. It’s been part of our lives for decades now, and while it hasn’t changed much, there are a multitude of tools available that increase its functionality. That’s why ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo