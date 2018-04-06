Don't Miss
Syracuse University College of Law now accepting applications for online program

Syracuse University College of Law now accepting applications for online program

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2018 0

Syracuse University College of Law is now accepting applications for its online juris doctor program through the Law School Admission Council (LSAC). The deadline is Nov. 15 for applications and January 2019 for matriculation. The new program—called JDinteractive—is the first fully interactive online J.D. program to be accredited by the American Bar Association. The program is a flexible ...

