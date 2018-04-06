Thruway worker caught stealing worker’s comp benefits

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2018 0

A Niagara County man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $5,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Dean Anthony, 50, a New York State Thruway Authority worker from Sanborn, pleaded guilty in Cambria Town Court, to petit larceny. He is expected to pay full restitution of $5,211.81 at the time of sentencing on June ...

