Don't Miss
Home / Law / Tony Stewart expected to settle lawsuit

Tony Stewart expected to settle lawsuit

Former NASCAR star blamed for fatal incident in 2014

By: Bennett Loudon April 6, 2018 0

The lawsuit accusing former NASCAR star Tony Stewart of causing the death of another driver at a small race track in Canandaigua is expected to be settled soon. A settlement hearing in the case is schedule for 2 p.m. Thursday in Utica before U.S. District Court Judge David N. Hurd, who wants terms of the settlement ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo