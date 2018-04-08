Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed March 27, 2018

Deeds filed March 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 27, 2018                       75   Brighton ROCHESTER AREA STATE EMPLOYEES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION to NOCON, NANNETTE Property Address: 2024-5L W HENRIETTA RD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 12002  Page: 155 Tax Account: 149.05-1-4.512 Full Sale Price: $180,300 2561 LAC DE VILLE BLVD LLC to 2561 LAC DE VILLE BLVD LLC Property Address: 2561 LAC DE VILLE BLVD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12001  Page: 554 Tax Account: 136.15-2-6.911 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo