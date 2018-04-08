Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for March 27, 2018

Doing Business As for March 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2018 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   POST HEATING COOLING ELECTRIC 29 ROSE CIRCLE, HAMLIN NV 14464 Principal: POST, KAREN ANN 29 ROSE CIRCLE, HAMLIN NY 14464 SEA IV SPORTFISHING 5820E RIVER RD, W ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo