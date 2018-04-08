Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 27, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   JACKSON, DEVONTAE S 1570 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621-4064 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $588.00 JENKINS, LAKESHA S 274 MELVILLE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 LAZAR, RAYMOND 438 GLENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: GATES ...

