Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 27, 2018

Mortgages filed March 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 27, 2018                       66   Brockport GRAUPMAN, KATHLEEN A & RATHBUN, KATHLEEN A Property Address: 12 BERRY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1606 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $2,846.43   East Rochester SPOOR, RICHARD D Property Address: 413 WEST AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2119 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $15,000.00   Fairport ZASO, THOMAS J Property Address: 93 SUNSET TRL, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-1937 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $24,400.00 HART, JOHN P ...

