Dems name Family Court candidates

Dems name Family Court candidates

By: Bennett Loudon April 9, 2018 0

Monroe County Democrats announced two candidates who are running for Monroe County Family Court: Zuleika Z. Shepard and Fatimat O. Reid. If elected, they will be the first women of color to be elected to Family Court. Shepard is a Deputy County Attorney for the Monroe County Law Department working on paternity and child support cases in ...

