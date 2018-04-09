Law school applications rising

Don't Miss
Number of applicants with top LSAT scores also up

By: Bennett Loudon April 9, 2018 0

The latest data from the Law School Admissions Council may be good news for American law schools. Applications for the 2018-19 school year at ABA accredited law schools are up more than 9 percent — 326,539 last year, compared to 356,439 now. The number of actual applicants is up about 8.5 percent — from 49,233 last year, ...

