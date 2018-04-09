Don't Miss
NY mulls training hotel workers to spot human trafficking

By: The Associated Press April 9, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A legislative proposal introduced in the New York state Legislature would require training for hotel workers in how to recognize signs of human trafficking. The measure is sponsored by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Sen. Jesse Hamilton, both Democrats. Supporters say trafficking victims are sometimes housed in hotels and motels, where they are forced ...

