Topless protester: 'Goal was to make Cosby uncomfortable'

Topless protester: ‘Goal was to make Cosby uncomfortable’

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK April 9, 2018

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A topless protester who appeared on several episodes of "The Cosby Show" as a child jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday as the comedian entered a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault retrial. The woman, whose body was scrawled with the ...

