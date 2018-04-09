Don't Miss
Home / News / UR lawsuit moves closer to conclusion

UR lawsuit moves closer to conclusion

By: Daily Record Staff DIANA LOUISE CARTER April 9, 2018 0

The federal lawsuit against the University of Rochester for its handling of sexual harassment complaints against professor T. Florian Jaeger took another step toward resolution Friday, with the UR filing a final reply. The filing is an answer to the response that the plaintiffs—nine current and former faculty and graduate students—had filed in March after UR ...

