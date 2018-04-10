Don't Miss
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on ‘con artist’ accuser

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK April 10, 2018 0

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's lawyer launched a blistering courtroom attack on the comedian's accuser Tuesday, branding her a con artist whose goal was "money, money and lots more money." Tom Mesereau told jurors in his opening statement at the former TV star's sex-assault trial that Andrea Constand wasn't attracted to Cosby but was "madly in ...

