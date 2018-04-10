Court: Women can’t be paid less than men based on past wages

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press SUDHIN THANAWALA April 10, 2018 0

SAN FRANCISCO — Relying on a woman's previous salary to determine her pay for a new job perpetuates disparities in the wages of men and women and is illegal when it results in higher pay for men, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. The unanimous ruling by an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court ...

