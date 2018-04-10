Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed March 29, 2018

Deeds filed March 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 29, 2018                       76   Brighton CREEK, JULIE A et al to FIKES, DEVON M Property Address: 160 IDLEWOOD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12003  Page: 291 Tax Account: 137.18-4058 Full Sale Price: $212,000 JOAN S POLSTER IRREVOCABLE FAMILY WEALTH TRUST DATED OCTOBER 3 2016 et ano to FAY, JUDITH R Property Address: 77 MONTPELIER CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12003  Page: 256 Tax Account: 136.20-1-20.317 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo