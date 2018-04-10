Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Defamation: Shenoy v. Kaleida Health, et al.

Fourth Department – Defamation: Shenoy v. Kaleida Health, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Defamation Professional reputation – Common interest privilege Shenoy v. Kaleida Health, et al. CA 17-00721 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action claiming defamation and tortious interference with economic relations alleging that the defendants’ written reports and oral assertions related to a surgery wherein the patient ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo