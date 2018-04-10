Governor: ban employers from asking about pay history

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press April 10, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to prohibit all employers from asking job applicants about their prior salary history. The measure announced Tuesday would apply to the private and public sector. It's one of the recommendations from a state report on the gap in compensation given to men and women doing the same type ...

