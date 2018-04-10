Don't Miss
Greece couple charged with child porn

Greece couple charged with child porn

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2018 0

A Greece couple is facing federal child pornography charges. Bonnie Hughes and John Kohlmeier Jr. have been charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography, and coercing and enticing a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If convicted, they face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison ...

