Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 29, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BENCE, WAYNE R 270 KIRK ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 BURBRIDGE, SAMAJ M 31 SCOTTSVILLE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 HUSTIS, GARY L 270 WINFIELD ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14622 Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo