LiDestri suing 7-Eleven for $3 million

LiDestri suing 7-Eleven for $3 million

Fairport firm got burnt making tea

By: Bennett Loudon April 10, 2018 0

Fairport-based LiDestri Foods Inc. is suing 7-Eleven Inc. for $3 million after a deal to make tea for the convenience stores flopped. LiDestri invested in production of the tea, but the stores ordered only a fraction of the amount forecast by 7-Eleven, leaving LiDestri to absorb the loss. “LiDestri seeks to be made whole by recovering the ...

