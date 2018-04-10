Mortgages filed March 29, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 29, 2018                       98   Brockport GRAVANDA, THOMAS & SMITH-GRAVANDA, SHIRLEY Property Address: 509 HOLLEY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9640 Lender: EVER$GREEN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $220,000.00 COLBY, ROBERT J Property Address: 219 ROOT RD APT SWEDEN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9728 Lender: FARM CREDIT EAST ACA Amount: $400,000.00 BURRIS, DYLAN & BURRIS, JESSICA REY Property Address: 800 SHUMWAY RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9759 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $237,500.00 SCHICKLER, ...

