Don't Miss
Home / News / Sheldon Smith moves from Nixon Peabody to Harter Secrest & Emery

Sheldon Smith moves from Nixon Peabody to Harter Secrest & Emery

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2018 0

Attorney Sheldon K. Smith has joined Harter Secrest & Emery LLP as a partner. Smith is moving from the Buffalo office of Nixon Peabody LLP, where he has practiced for the last 11 years in the firm’s litigation group. Smith is a litigator who handles “high-stakes, often high-profile business disputes, representing clients in several industries in federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo