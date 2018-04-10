Don't Miss
Trump lawyer Cohen under federal scrutiny

By: The Washington Post MICHAEL KRANISH April 10, 2018 0

Michael D. Cohen sums up his extraordinary closeness with President Donald Trump in one word: "Loyalty." After setting up a committee in 2011 designed to boost the possibility of a Trump presidential bid, he described his role as "fixer" in this way: "It means that if somebody does something Mr. Trump doesn't like, I do everything ...

