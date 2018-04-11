Don't Miss
Home / Law / Attorney-client privilege, as cited by Trump, isn’t absolute

Attorney-client privilege, as cited by Trump, isn’t absolute

By: The Associated Press Mark Sherman and Sadie Gurman April 11, 2018 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents were treading on sensitive, but not new, legal ground when they raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seized records about a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, among other topics. Such raids are unusual because of attorney-client privilege: protections for discussions between a client ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo