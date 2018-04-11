Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2018 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. April 12 614.0—John Notman v NYS Department of Health - David W Herkala - Kate H Nepveu 615.0—People v Thomas M Lasher - Theresa L Prezioso - Thomas H Brandt 616.0—People v James Whitehead - Deborah K Jessey - Michael J Hillery 617.0—People v Christopher L Wilmet - Catherine H Josh - Joshua ...

