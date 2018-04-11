Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / GRAWA President’s Message: Women attorneys continue the conversation in upcoming series

GRAWA President’s Message: Women attorneys continue the conversation in upcoming series

By: Daily Record Staff Jodie Ryan April 11, 2018 0

On Feb. 14, GRAWA and MCBA cosponsored a CLE entitled “Female Success in the Legal Profession.” The program was moderated by Tiffany Lee, Esq., U.S. Attorneys Office, WDNY, and consisted of an exceptional panel of women who have achieved both personal and professional success in their respective careers. The talented panel included: Jill Cicero, Esq. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo