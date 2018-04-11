Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 30, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   TILLERY, TRINA 331 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $2,563.97 TORTATICE, SHAUN A 34 RISING PLACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA ...

