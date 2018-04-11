Don't Miss
Home / Law / Justice Department to halt legal program for detained immigrants

Justice Department to halt legal program for detained immigrants

By: The Washington Post MARIA SACCHETTI April 11, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — The U.S. immigration courts will temporarily halt a program that offers legal assistance to detained foreign nationals facing deportation while it audits the program's cost-effectiveness, a federal official said Tuesday. Officials informed the Vera Institute of Justice that starting this month it will pause the nonprofit's Legal Orientation Program, which last year held information ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo