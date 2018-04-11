Don't Miss
Home / Law / Justice Department to halt legal program for detained immigrants

Justice Department to halt legal program for detained immigrants

By: The Washington Post Maria Sacchetti April 11, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The U.S. immigration courts will temporarily halt a program that offers legal assistance to detained foreign nationals facing deportation while it audits the program's cost-effectiveness, a federal official said Tuesday. Officials informed the Vera Institute of Justice that starting this month it will pause the nonprofit's Legal Orientation Program, which last year held information ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo