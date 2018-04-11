Don't Miss
Client protection fund paid out $10.6 million in 2017

Payout is 15 percent higher than previous year

By: Bennett Loudon April 11, 2018 0

An organization that works to help clients taken advantage of by lawyers reimbursed $10.6 million in 215 cases last year, according to the group’s annual report. The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, which is financed by lawyers in New York state, reimburses law clients who suffer financial losses caused by the dishonest conduct of their attorney. The ...

