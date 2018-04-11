Mortgages filed March 30, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 30, 2018                       88   East Rochester KLEIN, MARY A Property Address: 121 WILLIAMS ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1843 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $108,000.00   Fairport MEYERS, EARL W Property Address: 31 IRONWOOD DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9008 Lender: BANK OF AMERICA N.A. Amount: $70,000.00 JEWELL, CYNTHIA LINES Property Address: 6 NORTHWOOD DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3061 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $150,000.00 CADY, BRUCE C & CADY, MARY ...

