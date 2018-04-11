Don't Miss
Rochester City Court judge faces felony charge for trying to buy shotgun

By: The Associated Press April 11, 2018 0

Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio has been charged with a felony after authorities say she tried to buy a shotgun in violation of her probation for a drunken driving conviction. Astacio was charged Tuesday with attempted criminal purchase of a weapon. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called to a Dick's Sporting Goods store in ...

