Home / Law / Top US prosecutor in Manhattan is recused from Cohen probe

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister April 11, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan has been recused from involvement in the FBI's probe of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer. Geoffrey Berman, a Republican and former law partner of Rudy Giuliani's, was named the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in January. He was removed from the investigation ...

