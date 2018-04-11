Don't Miss
Trump says attorney-client privilege is 'dead' in wake of FBI raid targeting his attorney

Trump says attorney-client privilege is ‘dead’ in wake of FBI raid targeting his attorney

By: The Washington Post John Wagner and Devlin Barrett April 11, 2018

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at prosecutors for the FBI raids of his longtime personal attorney's Manhattan office, home and hotel room, claiming that it signals an end of attorney-client privilege. "Attorney-client privilege is dead!" the president said on Twitter. Moments later, he fired off another brief early morning tweet: "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!" On ...

