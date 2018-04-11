Don't Miss
White House asserts Trump can fire Mueller as GOP urges caution

By: The Washington Post Shannon Pettypiece and Billy House April 11, 2018 0

President Donald Trump has been advised he has authority to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, a White House spokeswoman said, as top Republicans in Congress warned that doing so may put his presidency at risk. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday shifted the administration's message on Trump's attitude toward Mueller after the president's ...

