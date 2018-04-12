Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for April 13, 2018

Court Calendars for April 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2018 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Victoria A Price Smith v Darane Furman & Eelon Furman, 525 Hayward Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Devongate LLC v Cokeisha Spears, 149 Devonshire Court – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Maison Properties Inc v Alfred Brown, 78 Asbury St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Curtis Sinclair, Oneil A Chung, et ano v Shakia Penn, 105 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo